Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.
Agropur's dairy processing plant in Lake Norden, S.D., is pictured in this October 2019 aerial photo, not long after a 2018 expansion tripled the facility's daily milk processing capacity. The plant is the largest of Agropur's seven U.S. locations.
Bel Brands USA executives and community leaders break ground on a $200 million expansion of the company's Babybel plant in Brookings, S.D., on March 11, 2026. The expansion, slated for completion in 2028, will double the plant's production capacity.