Do any of you meditate? I’ve tried it a time or two, but it has never really worked for me. Around the three-minute mark, I start getting antsy. By minute five, I’ve planned pasture rotations, decided on next month’s gym schedule, and considered buying a camel.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.