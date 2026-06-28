Jim Woster
Associate Editor
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I have written before about the main reason I wound up at the Sioux Falls Stockyards for almost half century. Very simply, it was the only job offer I had.
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Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.
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Jim Woster
Associate Editor
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