Growing up on a Nebraska cow-calf operation, Tasha Macholan saw how drought and changing pasture conditions could complicate livestock management.
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Growing up on a Nebraska cow-calf operation, Tasha Macholan saw how drought and changing pasture conditions could complicate livestock management.
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Nebraska's Brand Committee is reorganizing, as directed by the Legislature. Changes include an all-new board, new director and new fees.
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