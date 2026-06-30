Right this very minute down on the farm we are busy sharing our farm with visitors. I’m sure Tom would prefer me to not pick the time of year when he is crazy busy trying to spray, taking care of cattle stuff and every other thing that we seem to have to do, but I’m honestly not sure what time of year that would be. So …
People are also reading…
Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.