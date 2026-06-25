Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.
It’s county fair season, and while local events are a great way to enjoy the sun and time with friends, heat can be an invisible fun bandit fo…
The Seberger family of Bassett, Neb., includes Lee, Isabelle, Noah and Debbie. Noah, an incoming high school junior, will serve as youth Producer Progress Reporter, giving updates from his grandparents’ ranch for Midwest Messenger readers.