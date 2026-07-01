The York FFA Difference Makers “Difference in Action” committee is launching a new community-driven food security and ag-education program this summer at the York County Fair Aug. 6-9.
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The York FFA Difference Makers “Difference in Action” committee is launching a new community-driven food security and ag-education program this summer at the York County Fair Aug. 6-9.
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