BaiLee McMillan of Milburn, Nebraska, a recent graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University, is representing Nebraska and the U.S. in an international agricultural immersion program called IFYE.
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BaiLee McMillan of Milburn, Nebraska, a recent graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University, is representing Nebraska and the U.S. in an international agricultural immersion program called IFYE.
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