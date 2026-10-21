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"Prices were lower across the complex however all contracts managed to bounce off session lows. Beans were $.03-$.09 lower, meal was down $1-$3 while oil was off 70-80 points. Bean and meal spreads firmed while oil spreads were mixed. Nov-26 beans fell to a fresh 2-month low while closing lower for an 8th consecutive session. Fibonacci support is at $12.29 while 100-day MA support is at $12.27 ¼. Dec-26 oil fell to a 3 ½ month low before recovering. Light rains in the Central Plains yesterday, otherwise dry conditions across the Midwest. Showers to impact the Plains and portions of the western Corn Belt this weekend into early next week while dry conditions across the rest of the nation’s midsection should allow U.S. harvest to get back on track. Crush margins are off another $.06 at $2.47 bu. with meal PV improving to 51.4%,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.