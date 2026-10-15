It has been all over the news that Christa Pike survived an execution via lethal injection in Tennessee Sept. 30. She was sentenced to death in March 1996 for the 1995 premeditated torture and murder of Colleen Slemmer. Christa was 18 at the time, and at 50 today she is one of the youngest women to be sentenced to execution in America’s history. Her planned execution marked the first time Tennessee was to execute a woman since 1819. Pike survived two doses of the lethal injection drug and after time in the hospital, returned to prison Oct. 10. No matter what side of the fence you sit on when it comes to the ethics of executions in America today, an unimaginable circumstance like this brings many questions to mind.
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Lainie Kringen-Scholtz, DVM, is veterinarian and owner of True North Veterinary Health in Wentworth, S.D. Reach her at truenorthveterinaryhealth@gmail.com or PO Box 117, Wentworth, SD 57075.