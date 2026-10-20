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“Spreads weakened across the complex. Nov-26 beans fell to a two-month low while closing lower for a seventh consecutive session. Longer term support is at the 100-day MA, currently $12.26 ¾. Dec-26 meal violated support at its 50-day MA. Dec-26 oil has support at its August low at 65.98 with MA resistance at 68.95. Crush margins were down $.07 ½ at $2.53 bu. with oil PV improving to 49%. Late Monday, President Donald Trump announced his administration will provide $8 billion in fuel assistance to U.S. farmers to help offset record high diesel prices. Payments from the Harvest Fuel Relief program will be based on planted acres, estimated production costs and yields,” Soderberg said.