Daren S. Mueller
Iowa State University-Extension
Soybean seed diseases are showing up across Iowa, which isn’t surprising considering the wet weather experienced in parts of the state during the past month. The rain is a double whammy for farmers this time of year because it favors continued fungal development and keeps combines from getting in the field. Some of the primary seed diseases showing up are purple seed stain and Diaporthe seed decay.
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