Some things sound too good to be true. Imagine a grain that can be harvested 60 to 90 days after planting. The same grain is a valuable feed for livestock and also is the main ingredient in ethnic dishes prepared around the world. It can serve as a cover crop or a late planting to replace a crop that failed earlier in the growing season. And though few farmers in North America grow it now, it was a mainstay of the pioneers who settled the land we now farm. That grain that sounds too good to be true is buckwheat.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.