Buckwheat – Fagopyrum esculentum Moench – is a broadleaf plant native to northern Asia. Seeds are brown in color, about the size of a soybean but irregularly shaped, with four triangular surfaces. The seeds germinate and emerge rapidly when planted in warm soil, typically in three to four days. Plants grow rapidly, producing small heart-shaped leaves with slender, hollow stems. Although a field of buckwheat in full flower appears to cover the ground densely, each individual plant, if pulled up, will appear rather spindly upon close inspection.
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