Settled under the Homestead Act of 1885, the Ochsner family farm in Sutton, Nebraska, has weathered the Great Depression, the 1980s farm crisis, and the evolving landscape of American agriculture. Today, fifth-generation farmer Levi Ochsner, his wife Jena, and three generations working side-by-side are raising corn, soybeans, Black Angus cattle and the foundation for generation six. In this episode of Beck's A Home-Grown Legacy, the Ochsner family opens up about the hardest parts of multi-generational farming: learning when to pass down the reins, trusting the younger generation with big decisions, stepping away from off-farm careers to serve the family operation, and keeping faith and family at the center through every planting and harvest season
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