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ADM Investor Services said, “Nov-26 beans are steady at $12.61 in 2-sided trade while holding within Friday’s range. Longer term support is at the 100-day MA, currently $12.26 ¼. Dec-26 meal is up $.30 at $357.40 while Dec-26 oil is down 25 points at 66.88. Crush margins are steady at $2.62 ½ bu. MM’s were net sellers of 14k contracts of soybeans, 10k oil while just under 1k meal. The combined MM long position remains historically large at 533k contracts, however likely down to around 505k by Friday’s close.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “USDA confirmed another round of private export sales of 558,000 MT of soybeans to China on Friday morning, taking the week’s total to 1.358 mmt to China. There was another 236,000 mt to unknown destinations, with the total to unknown sales announced last week at 519,450 mt.”