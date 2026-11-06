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“Soybean futures are trading mixed to slightly lower this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “January soybeans are unchanged at $11.88-1/4, while March soybeans are 1/4 cent lower at $11.96.”
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“Soybean futures are trading mixed to slightly lower this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “January soybeans are unchanged at $11.88-1/4, while March soybeans are 1/4 cent lower at $11.96.”
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“Soybean futures are trading with a lower bias this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “November soybeans are unchanged at $12.53, while Jan…
“Bean spreads weakened while product spreads firmed. Jan ’27 beans fell to a 2 ½ month low while closing below its 68% Fibonacci retracement. …
“Beans remain on the defensive and there was little fresh news overnight,” the Hightower Report said.
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