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“Soybean futures are trading with a lower bias this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “November soybeans are unchanged at $12.53, while January soybeans are 1/4 cent lower at $12.64-1/2. USDA reported 2.84 MMT of net U.S. soybean export sales for the 2026/27 marketing year during the week ending October 15, up sharply from 574,900 MT the previous week. China accounted for 2.18 MMT of U.S. soybean sales, while export shipments climbed 75% from the previous week to 2.02 MMT, 88% above the four-week average. USDA also announced a separate sale of 202,000 MT of soybeans to China.”