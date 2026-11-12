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"Prices were lower across the complex with beans down $.12-$.15, meal was off $3-$4 while oil was down 40-45 points. Jan-27 beans also just traded below yesterday’s low. Resistance above the market is at the 100-day MA at $12.52 ½. Spot meal and oil both failed to trade above yesterday’s high, setting up today’s pullback. The USDA announced a flash sale of 136k mt (5 mil. bu.) of soybeans to China, perhaps some disappointment sales weren’t larger. Crush margins for now have leveled off near $1.95 bu. with bean oil PV staying close to 49.5%. With the lower-than-expected U.S. production and stocks there is less wiggle room for South American yields to come in below trend,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.