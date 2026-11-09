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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybean futures are trading slightly higher but also quietly to start the week. November soybeans which are in delivery are up 9-1/4 cents to $11.98-1/4 while March is up 1-1/2 cents to $12.00-3/4. December soybean meal is down $1.30 to $317.90 and soybean oil is up 0.36 cents to 62.62 cents despite lower crude oil.” The Hightower Report said, “AgRural pegs Brazil planting at 64% done. Showers are limited in central Brazil over the weekend but there will be more fronts moving through this week with hopes for more widespread coverage.”