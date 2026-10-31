Growing up on our family's farm, change wasn't something we went looking for. Chores were done the same way, at the same time, every day. Fields were worked the way they'd always been worked. If something did the job, we kept doing it.
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Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, QMHP, is the founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services, a telehealth and in-person private practice based in Mount Vernon, South Dakota, serving agricultural and rural communities across South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska. She can be reached at 605-306-6383 or through www.embracingchangecs.com.