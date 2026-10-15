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The Hightower Report said, “Beans dropped to a 6 week low overnight following yesterday’s disappointing reaction to the China flash sale of roughly 8 cargoes of U.S. beans. The market is at the key juncture here with technicals weakening and prices unable to sustain rallies in the face of harvest. A poor close today could set the stage for a larger decline.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “NOPA is scheduled to release its September U.S. soybean crush data Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the crush to fall to a one-year low of 203.737 mb, while end-of-month soybean oil stocks are projected at 1.116 billion pounds, the lowest since November 2024.”