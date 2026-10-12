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"Prices across the complex were mixed with beans down $.03-$.04, meal ranges from steady to up $3 while oil was 50-60 points higher. Bean spreads were mixed while product spreads firmed. Support for Nov-26 soybeans is at its 50-day MA at $12.68. Dec-26 meal stretched out to a 2-week high. Dec-26 oil has MA resistance between $.69-$.6925 lbs. Crush margins have jumped $.18 to $2.78 ½ bu., the highest in 3-months. Remnants of Hurricane Isaias brought widespread rains to the southeast U.S., otherwise harvest was wide open across the central Midwest. A narrow, but heavy line of showers is expected to pull from the SW plains into the central Midwest by mid-week, slowing harvest progress. The southeast U.S. will continue to dry out. Week 2 of the outlook remains favorable for harvest. Friday’s CFTC data showed MM’s were net buyers of 10.5k contracts of soybeans, 11.6k contracts of oil while selling 612 contracts of meal extending their combined long position to a record 558k contracts. This has likely fallen to 535k by Friday’s close,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.