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The Hightower Report said, “Beans had a roller-coaster ride today, dropping nearly $0.20 after the mildly bearish USDA report but staged a significant recovery by the close to finish a few cents higher, on the back of strength in meal. Did China step up on the sharp break? That is certainly possible although we’ve heard no confirmation. The USDA numbers came in slightly higher than expected on yield and production, but it was the fact that USDA seemingly confirmed that the wet conditions recently did not reduce the crop size that triggered the initial bearish reaction, along with acute weakness in corn.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “USDA raised its soybean yield estimate to 53.1 bpa from 52.8 bpa in September, with planted acreage unchanged at 86.9 million acres. Production increased to 4.562 billion bushels. Exports were raised by 10 mb, limiting the increase in projected ending stocks to 5 mb, at 315 mb.”