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Noah Seberger is a high school junior and president of the Rock County FFA chapter in Bassett, Neb. He enjoys working alongside family on haying operations and raising Black Angus cattle as the sixth generation on the ranch now run by his grandparents, Frank and Pam Seberger.
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