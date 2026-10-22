The 4-H program in Holt County is strong thanks to the dedication of many youth and volunteers. For the 2025-2026 year, Holt County had 257 enrolled youth from ages 5-18 years. Of these 4-H youth, 217 exhibited an impressive 1,729 entries at the 2026 Holt County Fair.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.