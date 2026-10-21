Three weeks ago, I had a counseling session with a farmer right in the middle of harvest. He wasn't sitting in my office. He was driving the grain cart, doing exactly what that time of year demands.
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Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, QMHP, is the founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services, a telehealth and in-person private practice based in Mount Vernon, South Dakota, serving agricultural and rural communities across South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska. She can be reached at 605-306-6383 or through www.embracingchangecs.com.