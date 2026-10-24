TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — Helpful weather and good timing has resulted in increased job satisfaction for central Iowa farmer Lance Ewoldt.
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TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — Helpful weather and good timing has resulted in increased job satisfaction for central Iowa farmer Lance Ewoldt.
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