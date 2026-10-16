When 16-year-old Justin Eisenmann takes to the stage at the 99th National FFA Convention and Expo next week, he will be performing for more than 10 times as many people than are counted on the population sign of his hometown in Colfax County.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.
For the past seven years, Justin Eisenmann has been honing his skills playing the accordion at community events. He will showcase his musical talent for a third year in the National FFA Talent Contest this October.