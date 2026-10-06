Apparently five rules weren’t enough.
"Whether it is running a ranch, owning a business or serving on a board, you have to figure out when to lead from the front, when to let someone else lead and occasionally when to just shut up."
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.