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The Hightower Report said, “The bean market bounced back from post report weakness Friday late in the session but was unable to follow through overnight and the fundamentals and technicals lean weaker in our opinion. The report had nothing for the bulls, other than tighter bean oil supplies, but it was strength in meal Friday that gave beans the late boost.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Brazil’s 2026/27 soybean planting is advancing at a record pace, with roughly 20% of the projected area already planted as favorable rainfall supports fieldwork, according to Patria AgroNegocios.”