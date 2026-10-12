At only 27, cattle producer, Damon Becker has accomplished a lot since 2020.
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At only 27, cattle producer, Damon Becker has accomplished a lot since 2020.
To learn more about AgSpire and watch a video featuring Becker, visit www.agspire.com.
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