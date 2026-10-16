Megan Horsager grows sugar beets, corn, soybeans and alfalfa with her dad at Stevens Farms northeast of Montevideo, Minnesota. She’s involved with Minnesota Farm Bureau as chairwoman on the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee and completed the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership program in 2024.
The sun colors the sky behind a tractor with the beet topper attached at Stevens Farms near Montevideo, Minn. Beet harvest work paused during hot October days. Crews typically work from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.