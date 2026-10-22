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ADM Investor Services said, “Nov-26 beans are $.02 ¼ higher at $12.47 ½ while holding within yesterday range, looking to avoid a 9th consecutive lower close. Support below the market is at $12.28. Dec-26 meal is steady at $348 while Dec-26 oil is up 35 points at 66.33, both holding within yesterday’s range. Crush margins are little changed at $2.47 ½ bu. Soybean O.I. plunged nearly 17k contracts yesterday, meal was down 5.6k while oil was up just over 4k contracts.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Thursday morning’s Export Sales report will be closely watched, with analysts surveyed by Reuters expecting 1.8 to 3.0 mmt of 2026/27 soybean sales for the week ending October 15. Daily sales announcements during the week totaled 1.877 mmt, while 2027/28 bookings are expected to range from zero to 25,000 mt.”