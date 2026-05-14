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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans are trading sharply lower despite or perhaps because of the limited discussions regarding agricultural trade between the US and China. July soybeans are down 21-3/4 cents to $12.07-1/2 while November is down 14-1/2 cents to $11.93-1/2. July soybean meal is down $4.50 to $334.0 and bean oil is down 0.91 cents to 73.39 cents.” The Hightower Report said, “Without additional China purchases around the Beijing summit, beans have lost one of the bullish factors that have been supporting prices recently. A rally from here will need to come on some other bullish input and currently U.S. weather is generally favorable. The disappointing summit news may shift the edge to the bears in the near-term.”