Terry Rieckman began his teaching career in the fall of 1983 in the Chester Area School District as a student teacher. My mother, then known as Jolene Hohwieler, was a junior in high school at Chester that year. Little did either of them know that three decades later, Mr. Rieckman would teach Jolene's children as well, 35 miles away at McCook Central in Salem, South Dakota.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.