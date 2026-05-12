For 42 years, Terry Rieckman has taught agriculture students at the McCook Central High School in Salem, South Dakota, building one of the most successful FFA programs in the state along the way.
Terry Rieckman began his teaching career in the fall of 1983 in the Chester Area School Dist…
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.