Imagine buying a dozen eggs at a grocery store, but when you get home and open the carton, there’s only a half dozen inside because you weren’t buying a dozen eggs. You were buying approximately 12 eggs, plus or minus six.
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Imagine buying a dozen eggs at a grocery store, but when you get home and open the carton, there’s only a half dozen inside because you weren’t buying a dozen eggs. You were buying approximately 12 eggs, plus or minus six.
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