As Kansas wheat harvest wraps up, producers are leaving the field with something just as valuable as the grain in their trucks -- data that can drive smarter decisions for years to come.
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As Kansas wheat harvest wraps up, producers are leaving the field with something just as valuable as the grain in their trucks -- data that can drive smarter decisions for years to come.
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