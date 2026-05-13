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“Prices were mixed with beans $.02-$.03 higher, meal surged $8-$10 while bean oil was down $.01 lb. closing near session lows. Bean spreads were mixed, oil spreads weakened while meal spreads firmed. July-26 beans jumped out to a fresh 2-month high before pulling back. Next resistance is at the March high near $12.50. Nov-26 bean traded to a 3-year high. I’d expect US farmers to be a bit more inclined to sell with futures between $12.30-$12.50 as cash prices approach the $12.00 level. July-26 meal jumped out to a 6-month high with next resistance at $343. Energy prices were lower after also experiencing 2-sided trade,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.