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“Prices are mixed with beans down $.07-$.12, meal was steady to $2 lower while oil was 35-40 higher. Bean spreads weakened while product spreads were mixed. Despite the pullback, both July-26 and Nov-26 held within yesterday’s range. July-26 meal continues to consolidate near its 50-day MA. Next resistance for spot oil is the Nov-22 high at 78.64. Spot board crush margins surge $.20 to a new modern-day record at $3.76 ½ bu. while bean oil PV held at its all-time high at 54.9%. With D4 RIN’s valued at just over $2, S&P Global calculates RD breakeven price for soybean oil at nearly $.90 lb., still below current price levels. The MM record long position in bean oil likely surpassed 200k contracts in today’s trade,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.