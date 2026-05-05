POYNETTE, Wis. – The sun was shining brightly and there was a promise of 75 degrees for the day’s high as I pulled into the driveway of Doherty’s Beef Company near Poynette. I was immediately confronted with a drama on the home’s front steps; a week-old calf was in dire straits. A kindly neighbor had alerted April and Trevor Doherty that there was a calf in distress out in a field by the road.
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Ellie Kluetzman moved to a small farm almost 20 years ago; it changed her life. She had a new husband – Richard, a friend of 20 years. Being a mother of three, and soon to become a grandmother, she took a leap of faith. Her eyes have been opened to the beauty of God’s hand in nature and life. She has found contentment on that farm.