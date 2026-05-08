Editor’s note: This is part of series visiting farm museums throughout the Midwest.
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Editor’s note: This is part of series visiting farm museums throughout the Midwest.
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OAKLAND, Iowa — The farm keeps the family strong, and the family strengthens the farm.
When it comes to spring calving or fall calving, cattle producers have a variety of factors to consider.
AMES, Iowa — Wesley Everman derives job satisfaction from helping farmers solve annoying and expensive weedy crop problems.
The American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Missouri, gives visitors a look at the history of farming, told through the tractors on display.
In 1897, Brian Lehman’s ancestors bought a farm in Morgan County, Missouri. They came to the land from Switzerland after spending some time in…
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