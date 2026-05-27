Did you ever feel like the rest of the world owes you for infringing on your normal, day-to-day life? That is how I feel when it comes to the term AI. I used to understand what it meant and how it was used in a sentence. That was back when it had one meaning, and that was only known to those of us in the animal side of agriculture.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.