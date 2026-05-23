CARSON, Iowa — Eighty years ago, Irvin Perdue left behind the battlefields of Europe for the rolling fields of southwest Iowa.
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CARSON, Iowa — Eighty years ago, Irvin Perdue left behind the battlefields of Europe for the rolling fields of southwest Iowa.
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