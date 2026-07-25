Summer is halfway gone, but some favorite produce items recently became available at roadside stands across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Summer is halfway gone, but some favorite produce items recently became available at roadside stands across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Iowa PBS documentary Tractor Wars II digs into how the tractor industry changed focus.
Mother Nature is imposing changing and challenging Midwest conditions this growing season.
While every growing season has its own variety, over a century of weather data helps portray what an average growing season looks like in diff…
Native warm-season grasses can benefit pastures, especially during the hot summer months. University of Missouri Extension Agronomist Valerie …
EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Solo cups aren’t just for summer barbecues. They’re also something to look for in a cattle herd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.