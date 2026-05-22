A warm and wet spring in many parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri has had an impact on pastures.
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A warm and wet spring in many parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri has had an impact on pastures.
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ROCK PORT, Mo. — Under a blue sky on a spring day, brothers Craig and Pat Moore were getting their planter ready to go to kick off the 2026 pl…
TRAER, Iowa — The Kubik family’s on-the-go schedule fills up as they progress through planting season in Tama County.
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Jason Boyer finally started planting row crops May 4. Two days later, he estimated that half of his corn crop was in the ground.
LITTLE ROCK, Iowa — Darwin Klaassen got off to a great start to the planting season, putting corn in the ground April 13.
LEETON, Mo. — In west-central Missouri, planting got off to a quick start with warm, mostly dry weather in March.
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