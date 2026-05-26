If you opened last week’s Messenger, you may have seen that there was not an article in there. I was a slacker. It wasn’t intentional. I was sitting in Lincoln at the Nebraska Cattlemen office going over the budget with the rest of the staff and executive committee when I remembered. One of my finer moments.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.