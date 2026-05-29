The cook at a massive cattle station in Australia’s Northern Territory has launched her own recipe book with all proceeds going to help flood-stricken farmers in the area. She calls it "The Stations Helping Stations Cookbook."
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.