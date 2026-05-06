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“Soybeans are lower this morning, with nearby futures testing psychological support near $12.00,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July soybeans are down 11-1/4 cents at $12.00-1/4, while November futures are 11-3/4 cents lower at $11.77-3/4. Oil prices fell for a second straight session as markets reacted to the possibility of increased Middle East supply returning to the market following comments from President Donald Trump suggesting a potential peace agreement may be possible. The decline in crude oil pressured soybean prices lower, as weakness in energy markets weighed on soybean oil and reduced support across the soy complex.”